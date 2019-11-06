Boy Scouts of America Troop 4640 made entirely of girls

A group of girls in Pearland, Texas, are blazing new trails as the members of Scouts BSA Troop 4640.

Troop 4640 performs the same tasks as any group of scouts. They camp, earn merit badges and even participate in axe throwing. But this troop is unique because it consists of only girls.


"I wanted to join Scouts BSA because my brother has been in scouting for a very long time and I've always loved the things he's done," said Brenna Tate, a 13-year-old member of Troop 4640. "I've always just wanted to go camping and, in general, learn about the outdoors."


See why other girls in Troop 4640 chose to participate in Boy Scouts, how successful they've been in a short amount of time and how the boys react to seeing a troop of females.
