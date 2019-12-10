Rock Steady is a knock-out solution to Parkinson's symptoms

Rock Steady Boxing is an international program where people with Parkinson's disease can come together as a class and participate in different physical activities centered around the concept of boxing.

"It's actually diminishing their symptoms. Some people, you would never know that they have Parkinson's," Rock Steady Boxing coach and instructor Renee Battenberg said.

Their mission is to spread awareness, improve the quality of life for those combating the disease, and ultimately find a cure.
