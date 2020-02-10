Meet the 15-year-old with autism known as the 'soap making boss'

Sophia Miniel is known as the "Soap Making Boss."

The 15-year-old from Alvin, Texas, has autism and is the best at creating sweet-smelling creations for Texas Made Soap.

In 2018, Sophia asked her mom to make her own soap, and they started with her favorite scent - coffee!

Within a year, the family was selling the soaps at craft fairs. Now, they're a favorite in the community! Sophia's family says this business has not only brought her smile back, but it also brought them closer together and they're excited to help the entire country smell good!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alvinautismbusinessabc13 plus alvin
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philip Rivers, Chargers agree to part ways after 16 seasons
Community to remember Altobelli family at memorial
Gunman dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting at Arkansas Walmart
SoCal forecast: Strong winds whip through SoCal on Monday
Some Hollywood streets remain closed as Oscars cleanup begins
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Show More
MLK handwritten note about love is up for sale
Storm brings snow to SoCal mountains
Sen. Harris speaks at Black History Month celebration
Red Carpet Rundown: Hollywood's biggest night
2 injured in Hyde Park shooting
More TOP STORIES News