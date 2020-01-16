This artist paints amazing portraits out of coffee

An Oakland man is using an unlikely medium to create life-like works of art that are getting the attention of big names such as Richard Branson. Jarold Cadion has had a love affair with coffee for as long as he can remember. But it wasn't until he was living in New York City commuting to a job that wasn't his calling when he realized his life needed changing. From there, Jarold decided to move back to the Bay Area to pursue art full-time and perfect his coffee paintings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
celebritypaintingcoffee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passenger describes apparent plane engine fire, fearful of missile
LA councilmen call on MLB to award World Series titles to Dodgers
Storm moving into SoCal threatens Grapevine closure
Chief justice arrives at Capitol for impeachment trial | LIVE
Torrance 7-Eleven clerk in coma after attack over stolen beer
SoCal forecast: Morning clouds, rain expected Thursday evening
Carlos Beltran out as Mets manager after sign-stealing scandal
Show More
GAO: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
Researchers tie massive Pacific seabird die-off to heat wave
IE man accused of lewd act near middle school, following teen girls
LAUSD agrees to multimillion-dollar child sex abuse settlement
Man pointed bow at family in road rage incident, daughter says
More TOP STORIES News