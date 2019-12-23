my go-to

The Best Holiday Tamales and Drag Show at Casita del Campo

Casita del Campo in Silverlake is a fixture in the community. Opened in 1962 by Rudy del Campo, a professional dancer most notably known for appearing in Westside Story. It's perhaps best known for its traditional Mexican food, including delicious homestyle tamales, but among the locals this spot is best known for its underground theater where weekly drag shows celebrate inclusivity and diversity. This restaurant prides itself on being a go-to place for all especially during the holidays. Since the beginning, the owners have been allies of the LGBTQIA+ community and have continued to give back to the neighborhood. For more details visit their site: Casita del Campo you can also follow them on Facebook Casita del Campo and Instagram Casita del Campo
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
silver lakeentertainmentfoodmexicantheaterlocalishmy go to
MY GO-TO
For the holidays, Bethlehem, Pa, transforms to Christmas City, USA
Deacon Dave's in Livermore dazzles with over 600,000 Christmas lights
A Holiday Wonderland the Bay Area!
This life-size gingerbread house is totally edible!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain slams SoCal, brings flooding and slick roads
SoCal snow: Wrightwood, Big Bear to see white Christmas
Winter storm slams SoCal with moderate, heavy rain Monday
Activists hope to build 'all-inclusive' city for nation's homeless in CA
Authorities search for Central California woman last seen in OC
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Riverside girl goes Christmas shopping with heroes who saved her
Show More
Animal bones found underneath Santa Ana apartment complex
Man rescued after tree falls in Echo Park, damaging structure
More people leaving CA than moving in, report finds
LA Mission provides holiday feast, toys to families in need
Attempted murder suspect with newborn in backseat leads police on wild chase in IE
More TOP STORIES News