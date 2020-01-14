all good

Rose Parade Clydesdale Retires as Therapy Horse for Special Needs Children and Adults

One of the iconic Clydesdale horses featured in this year's Pasadena Rose Parade is now a therapy animal at a ranch for special needs children. The animal was purchased by Santa Clarita's Express Employment Professionals and donated to Carousel Ranch, a non-profit charitable organization providing therapeutic horseback riding for special needs children.

The horse, named Ex Decker's Nash, will be trained to be one of the therapy horse. Because of its larger size, the horse will able to accommodate riders who don't sit up alone and need to have an instructor ride behind them and riders who are too big for the small sized horses.

The equestrian therapy program serves about 80 special needs children each week. "I would just like to take this opportunity to thank the community of Santa Clarita, they've helped us grow our business phenomenally in such a short time, because of that we've been able to make this purchase and gift the horse to Carousel Ranch," says Yvonne Rockwell, owner of Express Employment Professionals.

