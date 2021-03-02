all good

This group of doctors administered 4,000 COVID-19 shots in one day

By Beccah Hendrickson
PHILADLEPHIA -- The Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium in Philadelphia was founded at the start of the pandemic to help vulnerable neighborhoods in the fight against the virus.

With the vaccine now available, the consortium recently held a 24-hour clinic in North Philadelphia for those who live in highly affected zip codes and are also most likely to get sick from the virus.

That list includes the elderly, essential workers, and those with high-risk conditions.

Through their vaccination drive, more than 4,000 people were vaccinated during the marathon session.

Many of them waiting in an hours-long line in the snow, but all were grateful to have some protection against the virus.

