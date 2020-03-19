entertainment

Hollywood Movie Posters Is a Cinema Collectors Dream Store

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. --Opened in 1979, Hollywood Movie Posters is the oldest memorabilia store in the world located in the same location with the same proprietor.

Owned and operated by Ron Borst, the store is his playground.

"It's almost like the shop exists so I can collect." Says Borst.

With over thousands of items ranging from posters to scripts, to photos, to magazines, there is something for every cinephile here.

You can find the shop tucked away in Artisan's Patio, an alleyway off of Hollywood Blvd. Borst is now semi-retired so the store is only open three days a week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodentertainmenthollywoodmoviemy go tolocalish
ENTERTAINMENT
Platino Nominees announced
ABC launching daytime show dedicated to covering coronavirus news
Virtual concert helps South Bay musicians struggling during COVID-19 outbreak
Valley Relics Museum: San Fernando Valley memories
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
OC man with COVID-19 arrives at LAX in private air-ambulance
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 230
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Dockweiler Beach could become coronavirus quarantine site
SoCal restaurants pivot to delivery, takeout orders
Show More
Coronavirus: Some SoCal restaurants ignore dine-in ban
Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Newsom, Garcetti lay out plan to house homeless amid coronavirus pandemic
Panic-buying marijuana? Long line seen outside cannabis club
More TOP STORIES News