localish

Prime Taco's Hot Cheeto burger has lines of people waiting around the block

By Sarah Baniak
EMBED <>More Videos

This Hot Cheeto burger has people waiting around the block

CHICAGO -- Nacho cheese with hot Cheetos, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, a prime patty, all served on a Cheeto crusted bun has people lining up around the block.

Anthony and Eric Cardenas founded Prime Tacos, an authentic Mexican food pop-up, during the pandemic. The brothers began cooking in their backyard, parties, and now partner with other businesses to help one another grow.


"We're just two Cicero kids trying to make it out the mud, you know, one taco at a time," Anthony Cardenas said.

The brothers hope to keep gathering long lines at pop-ups to one day own a food truck and in the future, several restaurants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofoodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
This Hot Cheeto burger has people waiting around the block
The magic of Disney brings comfort to children's hospitals
Texas theater teacher gets help from Beyoncé!
Jersey City kids find their rhythm through bucket-drumming class
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family members identify firefighter killed in Agua Dulce shooting
Agua Dulce shooting: Somber procession honors slain firefighter
Reward in Aiden Leos shooting case grows to $450K
Police standoff temporarily closes WB 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks
Fatal crash numbers 'out of control' due to pandemic speeding
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
Huge sinkhole swallowing farmland in Mexico, and it's growing
Show More
Flag-toting man on Senate floor pleads guilty in Capitol riot probe
White House to offer incentive to encourage vaccinations
Now proven against coronavirus, mRNA can do so much more
BofA ordered to stop auto-denying EDD fraud claims, reopen cases
Firefighters extinguish dramatic fire at Universal Studios theme park
More TOP STORIES News