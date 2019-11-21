food

This is Grilled Cheese With Attitude and Authenticity

Cheezus is a delicious pop-up restaurant inspired by Kanye West's album Yeezus, making foodies at Smorgasburg in DTLA cheese hard for the gram. Ian Asbury, Owner/Founder, Cheezus wants to get people eating real food again. Their most popular sandwich "The Incredible Hulk" features three different cheeses, avocado, apple wood smoked bacon, red pepper chili oil, lime aioli and a fried egg. Cheezus loves to highlight amazing cheeses from local cheese makers, encouraging customers to expand their pallets to different cheeses.
Check 'em out here:cheezus.la
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown ladowntown lafoodbite sizelocalishamerican foodcheese
FOOD
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Try an explosion of Cajun flavor this Thanksgiving with Turducken
DC attorney general sues DoorDash for pocketing delivery tips
De Afghanan Cuisine is one of the go-to spots for food in Fremont
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flames emit from plane engine, makes emergency landing LAX
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
2 drivers sought as witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash in Monterey Park
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Anaheim police arrest murder suspect, find kidnapping victim
Show More
Cannabis store backed by Jay-Z opens in Bellflower
101 Freeway WB lanes reopen following deadly crash
SoCal mountains blanketed with snow; winter weather advisory issued
Bill to decriminalize, tax marijuana passes U.S. House committee
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
More TOP STORIES News