Leung's White Crane Lion and Dragon Dance School keeps traditional Chinese lion dance alive

San Francisco -- In Chinese and other Asian cultures, Lion dance is traditionally performed to bring good luck and fortune. Dressed in bright-colored lion costumes, performers mimic a lion's movements to scare off evil spirits and welcome good ones. In America, the interest in learning this ancient performance art is waning with younger generations, but Leung's White Crane Lion and Dragon Dance School is one of the few remaining schools still active and dedicated to keeping the tradition alive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dancelunar new yearasian americanculture
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Death of 3 women found in Hemet home was result of rental dispute
No charges for alleged 'Banditos' accused of beating fellow deputies
Kobe memorial: Stay away from Staples if you don't have tix
Crash shuts down NB 15 in Lake Elsinore
Costco cracking down on food court access
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs
Show More
Former elementary school principal convicted in fatal Palmdale DUI crash
Google Doodle honors iconic Mexican humorist Chespirito
Trump bashes Oscars Best Picture 'Parasite,' studio claps back
Two boys accused of starting Porterville Library fire charged with murder
Bernie Sanders says Michael Bloomberg is 'worst candidate' to beat Trump
More TOP STORIES News