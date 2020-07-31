localish

This seafood market is helping fishermen affected by the pandemic

Fishermen have been struggling during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Since several restaurants have closed, there has been less of a demand for fish causing the fish market to completely collapse.


Fish that were once selling for $4 dollars are now selling for 50 cents, a price we haven't seen since the '80s.

The Shore Fresh Seafood Market & Restaurant is hoping to help the fishermen by buying from them directly and selling to the local community.


During the first weekend, they sold over seven tons of fish! The local community experiencing what fresh fish tastes like and helping the fishermen keep their boats running at the same time. #BeLocalish

Shore Fresh Seafood Market & Restaurant Facebook | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
point pleasantfyi phillywpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Bucktown spa caters to infants
Blogger delivers pointed response to mean comments online
Glampers add glamorous touch to local RV camping getaways
Grief Gate highlights magnitude of loss to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Brush fires burning in Chatsworth, Sunland areas
Tattooed deputy gang rules Compton patrol station, deputy alleges
LAPD investigating after man allegedly struck at protest
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
1 Marine killed, 8 missing after accident near San Clemente Island
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
Show More
Immigration attorney pledges to help father, son selling flowers in Boyle Heights
VIDEO: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
LA County warns places of worship to hold services outdoors
Backlog of COVID-19 testing likely causing false dip in OC case rate
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
More TOP STORIES News