Stylish Pooch is adding swag to your dog's wag

It's time to add some swag to your dog's wag!

Stylish Pooch is a mobile dog grooming service in Philadelphia, Pa, which comes to you to give your dog a fresh look that is sure to grab eyes.


The owner, Rahanna Gray is known for the outrageous cuts and colors she does for her four-legged clients. She does everything from mohawks to rainbow-colored dogs to animal prints.



Stylish Pooch Mobile Grooming | Instagram | Facebook
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadogspetsanimalslocalishsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State of emergency declared in LA County as 6 new coronavirus cases confirmed
California officials announce 1st COVID-19 death in state
60 Freeway reopens after officer-involved shooting in Chino
California election live results - see full list
California Primary Election 2020: Live updates
Deal reached on bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus
Tuberculosis case confirmed at elementary school in Oxnard
Show More
Race for LA County supervisor appears headed for runoff
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders leading in California primary
More TOP STORIES News