art
This one-of-a-kind museum will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about art
Localish
You won't want to leave this interactive art museum that evolved out of a thrift store and it's 60 years' worth of goods. Including works from high profile artists, this museum allows you to explore art like never before.
greensboro
recycling
art
museums
localish
my go to
