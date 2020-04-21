This Facebook group keeps the music going during COVID-19 shutdown

The Delco Quarantine Open Mic Facebook page is a virtual open mic designed to keep musicians connected with audiences and each other.

Musicians can sign up daily for a 30-minute time slot, between noon all the way to 2:00 a.m., to perform live on Facebook.

During the hours when artists are not playing live, musicians can post recorded performances or even go live.

The page was created by Delco natives John Taylor, Tara Ambrosine, and Zac Ciabattoni as a way to help musicians and artists who are feeling the burden of not being able to perform publicly during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

The group believes that a lot of good original content will come out of this quarantine since most musicians are using this time to write.
