This Pop-up workshop takes all the work out of holiday shopping

Attention busy parents! There is a new pop-up to help make the holidays a little easier.

This brother and sister duo are Santa's little helpers! Forget turning your house into a workshop during the holidays. "Sleigh" will wrap, store, and even deliver your gifts for you!

They have the magic touch to make your gift special, such as gift wrapping designed to look like famous Philadelphia icons like Gritty.

The family business just started this year in Ambler, Pennsylvania, but they hope to use their newfound success to make Sleigh a nationwide service.

Sleigh for Gifts | Instagram
