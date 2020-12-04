localish

This startup is building robotic tractors!

By Tim Sarquis
Central California farmers continue to deal with a labor shortage. Bear Flag Robotics steps in to take their tractors and upgrade them with autonomous technology, allowing a farmer's staff to be redeployed in other areas. In the long term, farmers will be able to produce more food, with less land and fewer people.

With the data their tractors can collect, Bear Flag Robotics founder Igino Cafiero says "we can use that information to grow crops more efficiently. We can increase yields that aren't possible today because of these insights we have."

To learn more about Bear Flag Robotics, check out their website here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
robotslocalish central valleyagriculturetechnologykfsnlocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
These massive doughnuts on Long Island are worth the wait
UNC track coach breaks record for running 4.5 miles while dribbling basketball
These skincare products are good enough to eat
Soap maker goes from surviving to thriving.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces regional stay-at-home order
Here's how SoCal lockdown will affect you
LA deputies use Taser on man who flagged for help, witness says
Calmer winds help fight against 6,400-acre Bond Fire in OC
Pasadena increases enforcement of mask guidelines
SoCal is likely to see a dry La Niña winter, new data show
Fauci said 'yes right on the spot' to Biden
Show More
LASD to begin targeted enforcement on super-spreader events
Optimism growing for stimulus bill as pressure builds
House to take historic vote on federally decriminalizing marijuana
Curious koala sneaks into home, climbs Christmas tree
LAPD reassigning more than 200 officers, closing special units to meet budget cuts
More TOP STORIES News