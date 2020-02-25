D'IYANU is the trendy African Clothing store that gives back to Philly

Two Nigerian-born siblings are bringing a vibrant mix of traditional African patterns with modern style to Philadelphia!D'IYANU, which launched in 2014, is a trendy clothing store that also gives back! The owners have donated more than $20,000 to causes that support African communities, Boys and Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, and The Women's Safe House.Addie and her brother, Dara Ajayi, hope to continue growing the fashion brand into a household name while including all cultures in the celebration of their own.910 E. Main St, 2nd Floor, Suite 202, Norristown PA