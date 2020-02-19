Hitch a Ride on the Love Trolley!

Two levels underground 13th and Market Street in Center City Philadelphia, trolleys speed through every few minutes.

It is difficult to distinguish one from the other until you see Gary Mason's trolley.



In the spirit of "Brotherly Love" and Valentine's Day, Mason tricked out his trolley with hearts, lights, and flowers galore.



It's something he's done since 1993, but his display has grown tremendously since then.

The rose-tinted ambiance is blended with a nostalgic mix of oldies and love songs that Mason shuffles through on his iPod Nano. Morning commuters can look for Mason's sweet ride around Valentine's Day, but he also decorates it for Halloween and Christmas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiahalloweenvalentine's daychristmas evelocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pop Smoke killed in gang-related shooting inside Hollywood Hills home, sources say
LA bans use of exotic, wild animals for entertainment
4 hospitalized after school bus hits power pole in Elysian Park
SurveyUSA poll: Bloomberg, Sanders most likely to defeat Trump
Poll: 51% of voters support Prop. 13 to modernize California schools
Former SoCal Boy Scout details alleged abuse from assistant scoutmaster
CSUN helping with taxes for free
Show More
Lost dog found 14 years later, reunited with Houston family
2 juveniles arrested for starting deadly fire that killed Porterville firefighter
Video: Long Beach police use baton to subdue suspect
Family of mentally ill Whittier man shot by LASD deputies files suit
Precious video shows 2-year-old hugging pizza delivery man
More TOP STORIES News