localish

This toy collector has nearly $2 million worth of toys!

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

This vintage collector has nearly $2 million worth of toys!

PHILADELPHIA -- Ronald Toby has an estimated $1.9 millions worth of toys.

Toby started collecting when he was 8 years old and has continued his love of toys well into his 60s.

The Philadelphia native calls his collection 'The Blue Collar Museum' because what you can find in his home is what the working class had growing up.

As you move through his home, every room has a theme. He has everything from dolls to sports memorabilia. There's a sports room, a doll room, a frozen room, and a boxing room.

Go inside his museum in this Localish video.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviblack owned businesslocalishtoys
LOCALISH
Did you know real mozzarella comes from water buffalos?
This Artist built his own Castle
This vintage collector has nearly $2 million worth of toys!
Grab a tasty treat at Marvel Frozen Dairy
TOP STORIES
Suspects charged in freeway shooting death of Aiden Leos
Car-to-car shooting in Long Beach is latest such incident on 91 Fwy
Tearful reunion after mom saw photo of daughter at US border
Underground tunnel in Los Feliz taken over by homeless
San Jose mom arrested after son, 7, found dead along Las Vegas trail
Texas governor plans to ban businesses from requiring vaccine info
Actress Alyssa Milano considers congressional run for CA's 4th district: Report
Show More
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from 'Bachelor' franchise
New details in attempted cockpit breach on flight from LAX
Jack Black stops to pose with grads at Griffith Observatory
National Geographic recognizes Earth's 5th ocean
US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump
More TOP STORIES News