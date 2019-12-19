beer

The First Female Brewmaster in Los Angeles!

By
When the Three Weavers Brewing Co. opened back in 2014 they made history by becoming the first brewery in Inglewood. They also made history by hiring the first female brew master in Los Angeles. Three Weavers operates by its motto "It's more than beer. It's community." by continuously donating to local and national charitable organizations and by bringing the community together one beer at a time. Located close to LAX this brewing company is a great place to stop by and have a locally crafted beer before leaving the city or as you return to the city. You can follow Three Weavers Brewing Co on Twitter @ThreeWeavers and on Instagram @ThreeWeavers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodcraft beerbeerlocalish
BEER
Best holiday beer, wine pairings for turkey, dessert, more
Balance your favorite IPA While Holding a Yoga Pose
Miller Light to offer free beer for an 'unfollow'
Hangovers ruled legitimate illness in Germany
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested after Santa Clarita road-rage incident
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
Boyle Heights shelter offers hope for homeless women
Corona Costco shooting: Family of man who was killed files civil-rights lawsuit
Herman 'Ike' Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
Show More
Cars tagged, damaged along Mulholland Highway in Calabasas
'Meth is king in California' due to Mexican drug cartel activity, DEA says
Immigrant rights group to hold Christmas posada procession
Father with children in backseat opens fire during road rage incident: VIDEO
LA County approves initiative to recruit, train women for IT jobs
More TOP STORIES News