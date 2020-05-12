localish

Toddler paints to help healthcare workers

Emmy, a two year old from Fresno, CA, is using her new found skill of painting to help front-line healthcare workers. Her mother, who is an artist herself, was trying to find something to pass the time during the shelter-in-place order with her daughter. Emmy and her mother worked together to create unique art to sell and donate all proceeds to local hospitals to help purchase personal protection equipment.

If you would like to purchase Emmy's art, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoartchildrencoronavirushealth carelocalish show (lsh)kfsnstroke of geniuscovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
LOCALISH
a regular customer at this bakery bought a single donut for $1k to help support the business and the employees
checking in with ESPN reporter Mike Golic Jr. about the future of sports during the COVID-19 pandemic
high school football coach takes 8 hours to surprise delivery his players with their championship rings
checking in with ABC 7 San Francisco sports journalist Larry Biel about the future of sports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to detail guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants
Check your mailbox: Some CA children getting up to $365 for food
CA Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over state
Corey La Barrie death: Daniel Silva arrested in fatal crash
Amid CA's Phase 2 of reopening, businesses left out face hurdles
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
Show More
Man who wore KKK-style hood in SoCal supermarket won't be charged
Voters encouraged to use mail-in ballots for Tuesday's election in CA 25 district
6-year-old Dallas boy found tied up in grandma's shed
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
Man battles COVID-19 while wife delivers baby in same SoCal hospital
More TOP STORIES News