Website reveals cool art you've missed while driving or biking

HOUSTON, TX -- If you're looking for something fun to do while social distancing, why not check out the art around you?

Houston has more than 1,000 murals around the city. The owners of UP Art Studio in downtown Houston, Texas have created a mural map, so Houstonians can drive around and check out the artwork. Families can even hold their own photoshoots in front of the incredible creations."

All of the information that I have received has been from others. Mural hunters, artists, management districts," explained UP Art Studio co-owner Elia Quiles.

Visitors will be able to focus on different neighborhoods of interest, then click on locations to learn more about the artwork and artists. To learn more about Houston Mural Map, visit houstonmuralmap.com.
