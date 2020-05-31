Class of 2020: UH grad shares journey of his recovery from shooting to earning degree

Desaviour Ikner started college at Southern Illinois University on academic and athletic scholarships. But during his sophomore year, he was robbed and shot.
"I was just sitting there in a puddle of my own blood," Ikner said.
Ikner couldn't walk for several weeks and had to withdraw from school. He spent the next three semesters in rehab, hoping he would be able to come back stronger and better than ever.
Ikner eventually recovered and said, "I was so happy when I got my swag back in my walk."
Ikner ended up transferring to the University of Houston and received more scholarships, had travel opportunities and is debt-free as a college graduate.
After being shot-taking 3 semesters off to recover-losing scholarships-transferring schools getting new scholarships, I finally graduated; Debt free!!— Dee (@DeSaviourI) May 11, 2020
Blessed to say I graduated from the University of Houston Class of 2020
B.S in Biology
Minor in Philosophy
Thank you God! pic.twitter.com/i3d9mrgct4