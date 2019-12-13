Unicorn-themed dessert bar serving up magical treats in Houston

This magical dessert bar in Houston is all about the unicorn! From light-up unicorn lemonade to decadent unicorn milkshakes, this popular eatery is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

"Our whole theme is around the unicorn. The store is full of unicorns everywhere. It's about pink, purple, turquoise. It's everything unicorn. The desserts are all unicorn. Shakes, lemonades, rainbow cakes, cake pops, donuts, cupcakes, lava cake, pink hot chocolate. All desserts are pretty in pink, gold, pastel colors," owner Usman Babar told ABC13.


Join community journalist Chaz Miller and his family as they show you why this whimsical wonderland is worth the wait!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhoustonfooddessertscakeice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Anaheim
Woman sexually assaulted in Riverside as husband slept next to her
LAPD officer arrested after allegedly fondling corpse
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Hacker talks to little girl through Studio City family's Ring camera
'Sleep pods' aim to tackle homelessness in LA
Armed suspects sought in connection to multiple Yucaipa robberies
Show More
Ex-NBA Commissioner David Stern has emergency brain surgery
OC group donates nearly 200 bikes for Spark of Love Toy Drive
Hesperia grandmother going home for Christmas after life-saving surgery
Special visit with Santa available for children with autism
LA sues FAA over plane noise at Burbank Hollywood Airport
More TOP STORIES News