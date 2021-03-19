localish

Bold beekeeper scoops up bees with her bare hands

By Michael Koenigs
AUSTIN, TX. -- Over 60 million people on Tiktok have watched Erika Thompson interact with a massive hive of bees in her home state of Texas.

"You know, my entire life I've just loved animals. I've loved nature. And when I was a kid, I was really into bugs. That's just what I was into growing up," She says about how she got into beekeeping. Now she's the world's most famous beekeeper.


She founded Texas Beeworks, based in Austin, Texas, with a mission to preserve, protect, and increase honeybee populations across the Lone Star State.

Watch more Localish here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkenvironmentlocalish inspirebeeslocalishwomen
LOCALISH
It's the "American Idol" of ballet auditions
World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday
Chasing the American dream: A coach's track to an inspiring life
Rum-enthusiast couple opens their own distillery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in murder of 102-year-old man in Encino
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms, updating guidelines
Families remain displaced as cleanup continues after Ontario explosion
Big Bear eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
IRS chief warns start of child tax credit payments may be delayed
Legoland announces plan for phased reopening
Show More
Migrants encamped in Tijuana tell their stories as they await asylum
Putin challenges Biden to live debate after president calls him a 'killer'
Woman accused in TX face mask incident arrested again
House passes immigration bills for farm workers, 'Dreamers'
Heartbreaking images show baby harp seals struggle to survive
More TOP STORIES News