Bold beekeeper scoops up bees with her bare hands

AUSTIN, TX. -- Over 60 million people on Tiktok have watched Erika Thompson interact with a massive hive of bees in her home state of Texas."You know, my entire life I've just loved animals. I've loved nature. And when I was a kid, I was really into bugs. That's just what I was into growing up," She says about how she got into beekeeping. Now she's the world's most famous beekeeper.She founded Texas Beeworks , based in Austin, Texas, with a mission to preserve, protect, and increase honeybee populations across the Lone Star State.