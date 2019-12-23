Visit Candyland in Downtown Chicago

If you're looking for a family-friendly pop-up this holiday season, you could visit the Two-Zero-Sweet pop-up shop at Virgin Hotels Chicago.

The pop-up store is full of life sized candy, gourmet handmade goodies and even an edible wall covered with interchangeable treats.


Two-Zero-Sweets is hosting a series of events throughout the holiday season, including a cookie decorating class and ugly sweater bedazzling night.

If you want to check out it, act fast. The pop-up closes January 14.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holidaychristmaslocalishcandy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain slams SoCal, brings flooding and slick roads
Animal bones found underneath Santa Ana apartment complex
Winter storm slams SoCal with moderate, heavy rain Monday
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Man rescued after tree falls in Echo Park, damaging structure
Activists hope to build 'all-inclusive' city for nation's homeless in CA
LA Mission provides holiday feast, toys to families in need
Show More
Attempted murder suspect with newborn in backseat leads police on wild chase in IE
76-year-old man with dementia found safe after missing in LA
LBPD release bodycam video of fatal officer-involved shooting at bar
Students show up at school dressed as KKK members
40 years with 'Star Wars' and Billy Dee Williams
More TOP STORIES News