Watch as these local artist melt glass garbage Into cool new stuff

At Remark Glass in Philly, 'garbage glass' gets a second life with fire!

Artisans Danielle Ruttenberg, Rebecca Davies, and Mark Ellis take empty bottles - mostly wine and champagne bottles - and heat them to temps of one thousand to two thousand degrees, then re-shape them into new products like mugs, bowls, vases, glasses, and lighting elements! Each bottle is hand-formed one at a time, going back and forth between kilns and tools until the new form is achieved.


The bottles are sustainably sourced from local restaurants down to individuals who drop them off, and new treasures are crafted from what would have otherwise become landfill waste if not recycled.
