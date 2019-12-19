Family creates accessible amusement park for daughter with special needs

This ultra-accessible amusement park in San Antonio, Texas was inspired by Morgan Hartman.

Morgan's parents, Gordon and Maggie saw their daughter's ability to smile through physical and cognitive challenges. And that's what gave them idea to build this one-of-a-kind theme park called Morgan's Wonderland.

While originally it was just a small project, the park quickly grew into a magical place where children of all differing abilities can come together and have fun in an entirely welcoming and inclusive environment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theme parkdisabilityspecial needs childrenamusement parktexas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Road rage shooting on 10 Fwy leaves one injured in El Monte area
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Democratic debate to be held at LMU after unionized workers reach tentative deal
OC Denny's event flies out of control with punk band, mosh pit
Lawsuit targets alleged Phelan puppy mill
Suspect arrested in vandalism of Beverly Hills synagogue
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
Show More
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested after Santa Clarita road-rage incident
Newport Beach kicks off 111th Annual Christmas Boat Parade
Boyle Heights shelter offers hope for homeless women
Corona Costco shooting: Family of man who was killed files civil-rights lawsuit
Herman 'Ike' Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
More TOP STORIES News