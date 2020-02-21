Triple J's Smokehouse, where 'life's too short not to eat good BBQ'

HOUSTON -- The motto at Triple J's Smokehouse is "Life's too short not to eat good BBQ". And the Scales family takes that seriously!

College sweethearts Jarrett and Rhonda Scales started the business in Houston, Texas in 1994, creating a restaurant where everyone from families in the neighborhood to Houston Texans players could feel at home. But their lives changed forever in 2018 when Jarrett suffered a heart attack and passed away.


Rhonda and Jarrett's brother have kept the business going in his memory, keeping his legacy alive with amazing food and a place that truly feels like home.
