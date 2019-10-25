What Happens When a Risqué Artist Takes a Stab at Halloween?

What happens when an artist known for pushing the envelope takes a stab at Halloween?
You get a place called 2nd Sanctuary -- a five-part fall adventure inside what's rumored to be the haunted upper floors of a church.
It combines a zombie disco, 4 mind-bending VR experiences in 360-degrees, an escape room, a labyrinth that pays homage to the tortured hard rock love songs of the 1970s and a weird and whacky acrobatic performance called the Dancing Dead starring a cast of zombies.


Check out more local videos from Localish here.

Watch Localish across the country: ABC Shows Localish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
my go tolocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tick Fire forces more evacuations, destroys homes
TICK FIRE EVACUATION MAP: Mandatory orders, road closures
CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
Airbnb hosts offering free housing for Tick Fire evacuees, relief workers
Red flag warnings through Friday across SoCal
How to help LA firefighters responding to devastating fires in SoCal
Show More
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
Sepulveda Basin Fire burns 60 acres, 80% contained
Actress Felicity Huffman released from prison after 11 days
Castaic fire damages 3 homes, burns 20-acres
SoCal wildfire school closures list
More TOP STORIES News