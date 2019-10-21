What makes Corkscrew BBQ in Texas Worth the Wait?

Selling 1,000 pounds of barbecue in just a few hours might seem like a lot, but it's all in a day's work for Will and Nichole Buckman of Corkscrew BBQ in Spring, Texas.

The brisket, ribs and chicken will melt in your mouth, but get there early. They sell out fast!

In this edition of "Worth the Wait," see how this husband and wife duo went from cooking for friends to creating a tasty phenomenon that has people talking all over Texas!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bbqfoodrestaurantbarbecue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fire threatening homes in Pacific Palisades
SoCal woman linked to synthetic marijuana poisonings
Hemet brush fire burns 20 acres before crews gain control
9 injured after vehicle shears fire hydrant in Canoga Park
'Tupac Shakur' arrested in Tennessee
Funds raised to help SoCal woman living in rat-infested van
Long Beach offering free flu vaccinations
Show More
18 pounds of fentanyl seized in Santa Ana
SoCal residents remain on edge amid wildfire-prone conditions
1 dead in fire on 35-foot boat near San Pedro
Southland dominates list of California's 50 safest cities
Ransomware attack cripples San Bernardino School District's computer system
More TOP STORIES News