Wheelchair riding tortoise, Helix, now has a children's book series!

His owner, Randy Betz from Wilmington, Delaware, saved his life by giving him a turtle wheelchair - little skateboard wheels that help him move.
Helix inspired Randy to write a children's book series about inclusion.
He also started the Helix Wheels Foundation to help out kids in wheelchairs. Most recently, the foundation helped build a ramp for 7-year-old Cooper from Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.
