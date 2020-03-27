children

This company offers the happiest online content for children

In need of coronavirus activities for the kids during this this pandemic?

KidTime StoryTime is the original and happiest read aloud channel for children on YouTube.

"We do something that other people haven't been able to manage, which is make entire hoards of young children be quiet and captivated," Eileen Faxas shared with Localish's Karl Schmid.

"It's really quite extraordinary to be this positive force in the middle of all this chaos," said Faxas.

"We have the biggest library of children's books, bringing books to life with puppets, humor, singing & even storytelling," said Faxas.

Used by teachers worldwide, KidTime StoryTime videos allow fans to read along and their approach connects with children authentically -- all via YouTube.

Who is the StoryTeller? She's the Mother of Puppets, a published author, an Emmy Award Winner, and a self described, "professional ham."

KidTime StoryTime can we found on YouTube and their website KidTime StoryTime
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleschildrenyoutubemore in commoncoronavirusreadinglocalishstory time
CHILDREN
Astronauts read stories to kids from the Space Station
Flu killed 136 children this season in US: CDC
Philly Roller Derby Juniors is hard-hitting for kids
Celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday in San Fernando
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll now at 21
Coronavirus map charts LA County cases
Police chase: DUI suspect crashes on 105 Fwy
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
Sign language interpreters providing crucial COVID-19 info
Show More
Deal would let Dodgers' Mookie Betts enter free agency in fall
CA unemployment claims surge to highest numbers in decades
Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77
Angel, Dodger stadiums house rental cars amid delayed 2020 season
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News