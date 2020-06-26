localish

Lifelong equestrian Brianna Noble showed up to Oakland protest on horseback

By Jason Beal
OAKLAND, Calif. -- On the morning of May 29, Brianna Noble took her 17-hand horse "Dapper Dan" to a protest in Oakland against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

With a "Black Lives Matter" sign slung over Dapper Dan's back, Brianna was not aware of the impact she was about to have as she trotted down Broadway.

"Any time a black woman is going to get on a very large horse and walk through Oakland, it's not something you see every day," said Noble.

Noble is a lifelong equestrian and she offers beginner lessons and trail training for horses at Mulatto Meadows.

She's also working on a project called Humble. She's hoping to get donations that would give horseback riding lessons to children for free.

LEARN MORE: Allies in Action: Woman on horseback in Oakland protest talks about movement
EMBED More News Videos

Brianna Noble took her horse "Dapper Dan" to a protest in Oakland against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. With a "Black Lives Matter" sign slung over Dapper Dan's back.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgoblack lives matterprotesthorsesgeorge floydlocalish show (lsh)race in americalocalish
LOCALISH
Iconic Pink Triangle will shine brighter than ever during Pride
Non-profit provides 'Lunch in the Park' for homeless
Community rallies behind this Black-owned business
Teacher spreads joy through 'flower swap'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver's firework tossed back into car during IE protest - Video
Gunmen injure Mexico City police chief; 3 dead
VIDEO: Man blocks Latino man from entering his own building
Autopsy complete in Palmdale hanging of Robert Fuller
Wisconsin woman set on fire in possible hate crime: police
White House coronavirus task force holds first briefing in weeks: LIVE
Mexico surpasses 25,000 COVID-19 deaths
Show More
LA teachers union votes in support of eliminating LAUSD police
3 dead after being swept out to sea in Ventura County
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Downey Porto's Bakery temporarily closing after workers test positive for COVID-19
LA County sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
More TOP STORIES News