West Loop restaurant claims to have world's most expensive PB&J

CHICAGO -- Would you pay $350 for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich?One of West Loop's newest restaurants--literally named PB&J-- is betting at least a few of the classic sandwich's connoisseurs will fork over that much dough for a taste of what restaurant co-owner Matthew McCahill claims is the world's most expensive PB&J.McCahill said he's pulled ingredients from all over the globe including "the most amazing jam in the world."The jam comes from Maison Dutriez in France and follows a tradition dating back to the 14th century according to the business's owner, Anne Dutriez.Dutriez said her team members are "armed with a goose feather cut into a bevel to incise of the fruit and extract seeds," ensuring the berry stays intact and keeps its flavor during production.McCahill didn't stop with that fantastique edition. This pb&J, known as the Golden Goose, has gold leaf-crusted bread "with gold dust in the flour." The sandwich is also topped off with a drizzle of uber-expensive Manuka honey from New Zealand.Surprisingly, the peanut butter is fairly standard compared to the other ingredients--sorry if that disappoints!Looking for an excuse to indulge in all of this? Proceeds from any Golden Goose purchased in July will be going to Chicago HOPES for Kids , according to McCahill.What are you waiting for?