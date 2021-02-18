BREAKING NEWS
More than 12,000 vaccine appointments in LA delayed
Full Story
Live look at SoCal: Big Bear, Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
WWII plane returned to Chicago area, where high school students fundraised for it 80 years ago
Localish
By Zach Ben-Amots
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
localish
wls
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 12,000 vaccine appointments in LA delayed
Ferrer disputes Lancaster brewery owner's Super Bowl Sunday claims
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Medical images show COVID attacking body, new study finds
School board members make hot mic comments about parents
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
Ted Cruz back in crisis-stricken Texas after Mexico getaway
Show More
Demi Lovato reveals she has brain damage from 2018 overdose
California great-grandmother, 95, beats COVID-19
Newsom, lawmakers reach deal on $600 COVID relief payments
After years of delays, when will I-5 project in Burbank be done?
SoCal family devastated after sole breadwinner dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News