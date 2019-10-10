Chunk the Groundhog Goes Viral

Jeff Permar is an avid gardener. But this year, he found something new in his garden.
When he noticed his vegetables were going missing, he set up a camera to catch the culprit.

It was not a rabbit or a deer.
It was "Chunk" the groundhog.

Permar began uploading videos of Chunk staring into the camera and munching away at his veggies. He became a viral sensation.
There's just something about the way he looks into the camera while he's munching away, it's like he knows we're watching him!
