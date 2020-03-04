Eating 500 cheesesteaks in search of the ultimate cheesesteak

Jim Pappas is embarking on what he's calling The Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure -- a quest for the ultimate cheesesteak.

In the last two years, he has eaten more than 500 cheesesteaks, hoping to find the very best.


After each year, he compiles a 'best of' list rating each cheesesteak on a scale of 100 points. There are five categories: roll, meat, cheese, extras, and how the cheesesteak tastes overall.

He eats five cheesesteaks a week and when he's not eating cheesesteaks he's driving for Uber and Lyft, asking his customers for their go-to cheesesteak spot.



Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fyi cheesesteaksfoodfyi phillylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: LA County leaders declare state of emergency, confirm 6 new cases of COVID-16
WB lanes of 60 Freeway closed in Chino
California election live results - see full list
California Primary Election 2020: Live updates
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders leading in California primary
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Show More
Fate in jeopardy for Prop. 13, $15 billion school bond
2 coronavirus cases reported in Orange County
Protesters interrupt former VP Joe Biden's speech in LA
Chapman University to make test scores optional for admissions
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
More TOP STORIES News