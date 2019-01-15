Citrus Alert: Citrus College is still on lock down. If you are not on campus, stay away from campus. 1/15/19 2:30 pm — Citrus College (@CitrusCollege) January 15, 2019

GPD is still actively investigating a threat at Citrus College. We will provide more info as we have it. Please stay out of the area. — GlendoraPD (@Glendora_PD) January 15, 2019

Citrus College was locked down for hours and a person was detained after the campus received an unspecified threat Tuesday. Nearby Azusa Pacific University was also locked down for a short time.Citrus College, located in Glendora, was placed on lockdown shortly before noon. Azusa Pacific, which is not far from that campus, went on lockdown an hour later.By around 6 p.m., police said the Citrus College lockdown had been lifted.Authorities did not released many details regarding the lockdowns, but Glendora police said they were actively investigating a threat at Citrus College.Around 3:53 p.m., Glendora police tweeted that a person was detained at Citrus College and said the campus remained on lockdown.Shortly after the person was detained, Azusa Pacific tweeted that an all-clear was given for the campus, lifting the lockdown.