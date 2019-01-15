GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) --Citrus College was locked down for hours and a person was detained after the campus received an unspecified threat Tuesday. Nearby Azusa Pacific University was also locked down for a short time.
Citrus College, located in Glendora, was placed on lockdown shortly before noon. Azusa Pacific, which is not far from that campus, went on lockdown an hour later.
By around 6 p.m., police said the Citrus College lockdown had been lifted.
Citrus Alert: Citrus College is still on lock down. If you are not on campus, stay away from campus. 1/15/19 2:30 pm— Citrus College (@CitrusCollege) January 15, 2019
APU remains on lockdown. Please continue to shelter-in-place. https://t.co/KHovRJ1A5S https://t.co/9cR2dTsRW9— AzusaPacific (@azusapacific) January 15, 2019
Authorities did not released many details regarding the lockdowns, but Glendora police said they were actively investigating a threat at Citrus College.
GPD is still actively investigating a threat at Citrus College. We will provide more info as we have it. Please stay out of the area.— GlendoraPD (@Glendora_PD) January 15, 2019
Around 3:53 p.m., Glendora police tweeted that a person was detained at Citrus College and said the campus remained on lockdown.
Shortly after the person was detained, Azusa Pacific tweeted that an all-clear was given for the campus, lifting the lockdown.