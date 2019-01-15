Lockdown lifted at Citrus College after person detained for threat, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Two colleges in Glendora and Azusa were placed on lockdown Tuesday after one received an unspecified threat, authorities said. (KABC)

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) --
Citrus College was locked down for hours and a person was detained after the campus received an unspecified threat Tuesday. Nearby Azusa Pacific University was also locked down for a short time.

Citrus College, located in Glendora, was placed on lockdown shortly before noon. Azusa Pacific, which is not far from that campus, went on lockdown an hour later.

By around 6 p.m., police said the Citrus College lockdown had been lifted.


Authorities did not released many details regarding the lockdowns, but Glendora police said they were actively investigating a threat at Citrus College.


Around 3:53 p.m., Glendora police tweeted that a person was detained at Citrus College and said the campus remained on lockdown.

Shortly after the person was detained, Azusa Pacific tweeted that an all-clear was given for the campus, lifting the lockdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
collegeschool lockdownschool threatinvestigationGlendoraAzusaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thousands of LAUSD teachers rally on 2nd day of walkout
LAUSD board VP addresses teachers strike
Flash flood, winter storm warnings remain in effect in SoCal
Evacuations: Mandatory orders for SoCal burn areas
Evacuations ordered in Burbank due to potential mud flows
Malibu residents prepping for more storms, mudslides
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Encino mudslide: 14 other homes under voluntary evacuation
Show More
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
Man sought on suspicion of groping teens near OC high school
2 kids in critical condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Bell Gardens
Ex-Dodgers pitcher charged with child sexual abuse in Texas
Ice cream chain scoops 'Vegandulgence' for those avoiding dairy
More News