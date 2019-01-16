UPDATE: College of the Canyons Deputies still on campus conducting safety checks. Approx. 200 staff, 2,000 students on lockdown. So far, nothing deemed suspicious has been found. Thank you for your patience. It will take time to check all bldgs. Safety is our #1 priority. pic.twitter.com/lECjgxUtGh — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) January 17, 2019

6:42 The Valencia Campus lockdown has been lifted. If you are sheltering in place, you may now leave the campus. All evening classes at the Valencia campus are still cancelled. Canyon Country Campus classes will proceed as planned. — CollegeoftheCanyons (@canyons) January 17, 2019

College of the Canyons in Valencia is no longer on lockdown Wednesday after deputies cleared a search of a reportedly armed person on campus, sheriff's officials said.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said Santa Clarita Valley deputies searched the campus after receiving a call about a person with a gun.The school urged everyone to shelter in place as the search went on. It later announced all classes at the Valencia Campus are canceled for the rest of the night.Approximately 200 staff and 2,000 students were affected by the lockdown.Sheriff's officials said nothing suspicious was found.The Canyon Country Campus classes continued as scheduled.