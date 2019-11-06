Mt. San Jacinto College, 3 other schools placed on lockdown after man with gun seen on campus

#SanJacinto



At 9:27 AM, we received reports of a man with a gun at the Mt. San Jacinto College. The campus is on lockdown and we have several LE personnel on scene. Stay out of area and follow LE’s instructions. This is a fluid situation and no reports of injuries at this time. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) November 6, 2019

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Mt. San Jacinto College and three other nearby schools were placed on lockdown for hours Wednesday after a man with a gun was seen on the college campus, officials said."No shots were fired," an alert on the college's website said.In a tweet, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it was notified about the armed man shortly before 9:30 a.m. The agency described the situation as "fluid" and noted that no injuries were reported.Faculty and staff were ordered to shelter in place at the college's San Jacinto campus as deputies conducted a search. The suspect was described as an adult male in his 20s or 30s wearing a blue or gray sweater with a large emblem and a red bandana."Anyone seen walking will be taken in by law enforcement," the alert on the website said.Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Department announced that Clayton A. Record Junior Elementary School, San Jacinto Leadership Academy and Betty G. Gibbel Regional Learning Center were also on lockdown."This is not an active shooter incident," the department said in a subsequent tweet.Officials announced that all classes at all of the school's campuses were canceled until further notice out of an abundance of caution.Students and faculty were being released from Mt. San Jacinto College buildings as they were cleared by deputies.All lockdowns were lifted as of 1:30 p.m., authorities said.