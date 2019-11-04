Lockdown lifted at West Hills elementary school after LAPD apprehends stolen car suspect

Students and staff at Hamlin Charter Academy, at 22627 Hamlin Street, were safe and L.A. School Police Department officers were on the campus, the agency said in a tweet at 9:45 a.m.
According to the LAPD, a citizen whose vehicle had been stolen tracked it down and called police. Officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect running away.
Hamlin Elementary Update: Suspect is in custody. #LASPD Officers will remain in the area. School has been taken off of lockdown and will resume normal operations.— LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) November 4, 2019
Multiple weapons were found inside the car, investigators said.
Shortly before 11:30 a.m., School Police announced the suspect was in custody and the lockdown was lifted.