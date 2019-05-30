Riverside: Log ride at Castle Park to remain closed indefinitely after incident that left woman critically hurt

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The log ride at Riverside's Castle Park will remain closed indefinitely following an incident May 25 that left a woman critically hurt and two other people with minor injuries, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported Wednesday, citing a spokesperson for the park's parent company.

The accident occurred about 4:37 p.m. at the theme park in the 3500 block of Polk Street, where the woman victim was ejected from the ride and a man and a 10-year-old were also among the injured.

Riverside firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene and transported the three victims to a hospital.

According to the fire department, the ride's water pump sustained a mechanical failure.

An investigation by Castle Park officials and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is ongoing.
