Loma Linda man arrested on suspicion of drugging, raping missing girl

Authorities are looking for more possible victims after arresting a Loma Linda man accused of holding a runaway girl against her will, drugging her and raping her.
LOMA LINDA, Calif. -- Authorities are looking for more possible victims after arresting a Loma Linda man accused of holding a runaway girl against her will, drugging her and raping her.

Joshua Lewis Blackwell-Tallen of Loma Linda was booked on multiple charges, including rape of a minor.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies arrested the 31-year-old suspect on Friday after finding him and the minor in a Loma Linda hotel in the 24000 block of University Avenue.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that deputies obtained evidence he "groomed" the juvenile via the internet and arranged for her to be transported to the hotel.

Blackwell-Tallen was booked on suspicion of false imprisonment, rape while drugged and arranging to meet a minor for sex.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Station at (909) 387-3545.
