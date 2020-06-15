Loma Linda man arrested on suspicion of drugging, raping missing girl

LOMA LINDA, Calif. -- Authorities are looking for more possible victims after arresting a Loma Linda man accused of holding a runaway girl against her will, drugging her and raping her.Joshua Lewis Blackwell-Tallen of Loma Linda was booked on multiple charges, including rape of a minor.San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies arrested the 31-year-old suspect on Friday after finding him and the minor in a Loma Linda hotel in the 24000 block of University Avenue.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that deputies obtained evidence he "groomed" the juvenile via the internet and arranged for her to be transported to the hotel.Blackwell-Tallen was booked on suspicion of false imprisonment, rape while drugged and arranging to meet a minor for sex.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Station at (909) 387-3545.