Driver of reported stolen car leads LASD deputies on slow-speed chase through LA County

Despite a successful spike strip deployment, the driver continued driving slowly, going through Wilmington neighborhoods.
Deputies were able to apply a PIT maneuver on the suspect car that caused the driver to come to a complete stop near Vermont Avenue and Anaheim Street in the Harbor City area of Los Angeles.
The driver has refused to comply with deputies' orders turning the situation into a standoff with authorities.
No further details were immediately known.
This is a developing story. Updated information will be added here as it becomes available.