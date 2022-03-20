Driver of reported stolen car leads LASD deputies on slow-speed chase through LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- A driver of a reported stolen black Honda Civic led authorities in a slow-speed pursuit Saturday night that started in the city of Lomita and is currently in the Harbor City area.

Despite a successful spike strip deployment, the driver continued driving slowly, going through Wilmington neighborhoods.

Deputies were able to apply a PIT maneuver on the suspect car that caused the driver to come to a complete stop near Vermont Avenue and Anaheim Street in the Harbor City area of Los Angeles.

The driver has refused to comply with deputies' orders turning the situation into a standoff with authorities.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. Updated information will be added here as it becomes available.

