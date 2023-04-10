ABC7's Marc Cota-Robles surprises his dad, a lifelong IndyCar fan, with 150 mph race-car ride

ABC7's Marc Cota-Robles got an early look at the Grand Prix of Long Beach and took someone very special along for a high-speed ride: his father.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Speed limits are about to be broken in Long Beach as the annual Acura Grand Prix returns this weekend.

ABC7's Marc Cota-Robles got the chance to check things out and took someone very special along for the ride: his father Rick.

Marc's dad has been IndyCar fan his entire life, spectating from tracks all over the nation. But he's never had the chance to suit up and strap in for a ride with a professional driver in an IndyCar two-seater.

The ride came as a surprise to Rick as he had no idea he would be riding in an IndyCar.

"It's like flying in a jet plane, seriously. It's so cool," Rick said after reaching speeds of 150 mph during the ride.

"Once in a lifetime deal," he said. "Everyone should try it once."

