11K-gallon sewage spill leads to closure of coastal beaches in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Swimming areas along coastal beaches in Long Beach are temporarily closed due to a sewage spill, officials said.

About 11,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the San Gabriel River on Sunday and was likely caused by grease blockage in Hawaiian Gardens, according to Long Beach officials.

Long Beach is monitoring the water quality along the coast and signs will be posted until the beach closures are lifted.

An inspection team from the city's health department is monitoring water quality along the coast and the testing will continue until the water quality is determined to be in line with the state's standards.



Long Beach has about seven miles of public beach. Samples are collected weekly and tested to monitor bacteria levels, officials said.

When a beach is closed, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warns beachgoers to "avoid all contact with ocean water in the closure area and where closure signs are posted," according to its website.

It was not immediately known when the area will reopen.

The public can contact the Water Hotline at (562) 570-4199 for the latest status on the city's water quality for recreational beaches.
