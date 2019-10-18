Long Beach boy, 11, found safe in Los Angeles after going missing from home

Markel Brown, 11, has been missing from his Long Beach home since Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Long Beach PD)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An 11-year-old Long Beach boy has been found safe in Los Angeles after going missing from his home for more than 24 hours, police say.

Long Beach police had issued an alert asking for the public's help finding Markel Brown, after he went missing Thursday afternoon.

Markel Brown was last seen leaving his home in the 3200 block of Baltic Avenue on foot around 2:50 p.m. Thursday.
He recently moved to Long Beach and doesn't know the area well, police say.

Police say Markel was found safe in the city of Los Angeles on Friday around 4 p.m. and he was being reunited with his family. The circumstances of his disappearance were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about Markel or other missing persons is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department Missing Persons Detail at (562)570-7246 or dispatch at (562)435-6711.

Anonymous information can be provided to LA Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
