Gunman crashes after crime spree including shooting, carjacking, Long Beach police say

A man suspected of shooting a man in Long Beach also carjacked a woman nearby and fled the scene, police said.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A gunman shot a man in Long Beach, carjacked a woman nearby and was then injured when he crashed the stolen vehicle in Downey, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

A man on a bicycle approached a man on the street, shot him in the lower body and fled the scene, police said in a statement.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers were flagged down in the 6700 block of Paramount Boulevard by a woman who said she had been carjacked.

"The victim further stated she was near her vehicle when she was approached by a male adult suspect who asked for a ride then produced a gun and threatened to shoot her," the news release said.

The woman ran away from the gunman. She was unharmed.

The suspect took the vehicle and was last seen driving northbound on Paramount Boulevard, authorities said.

Long Beach police were contacted by their Downey counterparts just before 1:30 a.m. Monday to inform them the carjacked vehicle had crashed into a pole in their jurisdiction. The driver was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, according to authorities.

"The suspect(s) in each incident share similar descriptions," according to the police statement. "At this time, detectives believe the same suspect may be responsible for each incident and they are currently working to gather additional evidence and information connecting the suspect to both incidents."